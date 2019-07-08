NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Residence at Elim Park is uniquely designed to provide just the right amount of assistance, residents benefit from all the amenities the Elim Park Campus has to offer, while enjoying safety security and peace of mind.

We are joined by Nurse Manager, Alison Bennett to share the amenities offered at Elim Park that fosters independence.

The Residence at Elim Park offers a home-like environment that fosters independence and is completely covered by MEDICAID for qualified individuals. An alternative to traditional assisted living, not a nursing home.

Conventional Amenities Include:

•Medication administration

•Laundry services

•Housekeeping

•Utilities

•Wi-Fi

•Emergency call bell system

All included, free of charge.

Three meals per day, life enrichment activities, volunteer opportunities, access to their Wellness center and indoor swimming pool are all included as well.