The Sustainable Kitchen: Reducing Food Waste

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you know that in the United States food waste is estimated to be about 30-40% of the food supply? USDA with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set a goal to cut our nation’s food waste by 50 percent by the year 2030.

Here with how dairy farmers are trying to reduce that waste, from New England Dairy is registered dietitian, Heidi Harkopf.

The following are covered:

Dairy farmers are part of the solution to reducing food waste. Cows can eat by products from the processing of food we eat such as potato peels from making potato chips, spent brewers grain from making beer, and citrus peels from making juice as just a few examples.

Produce past it’s prime is still safe to eat and tips on how to use fruit past it’s prime with yogurt parfaits.

