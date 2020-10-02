The town of Windham shares their rebirth and new town development

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Life has been brought back to the town of Windham.

Over the last couple of years, the town’s economic development department has worked tirelessly to facilitate growth, diversification, and stability throughout the community.

Joining us today is one of the people behind the mission, Windham’s director of economic development, Jim Bellano.

Bellano shares the journey behind Windham’s new town development as well as the following:

Old vacant properties coming back to life

New Investment from outside and on the municipal side

Grand list growth

Showcasing the town of Windham

Upcoming event: October 3rd, Groundbreaking on the Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center.

To learn more, click here.