The Traveling Epicurean cooks up delicious sauce with homemade gnocchi

The perfect holiday dish that’s lighter for the indulgent holiday season.



The Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar cooks up vodka sauce with coconut cream and shrimp served with my homemade gnocchi.

Ingredients:

·1 can coconut cream (14 oz. can from Trader Joes)

· 1 can coconut milk (13.66 oz can from Thai at your local market)

·2 1/2 cups pasta sauce

·(1 lb. raw, peel and de-veined extra large shrimp, if making with the shrimp)

·1/2 cup vodka

·1/4 cup extra dry vermouth or white wine

· 5 dashes or so of Siracha or your favorite hot sauce (optional)

·1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 -3/4 cup of Reggiano Parmesan

·Truffle oil (optional) (Star Fish Market has the best called La Truffiere Tartufo Bianco – a white truffle oil that’s amazing)

·Red pepper flakes for garnish if you want more heat

·1 lb. penne, rigatoni pasta or gnocchi

Directions:

1. Prepare 1 lb. of pasta or gnocchi

2. Pour the coconut cream/coconut milk into a sauce pan and turn on to medium heat whisking slightly to help loosen up coconut cream

3. Add 2 1/2 cups pasta sauce into the cream

4. Add salt and pepper to taste (1/2 teaspoon salt)

5. Add 1/4 of the vodka and 1/4 cup vermouth or white wine

6. Simmer for about 10 minutes on low to let alcohol burn off

7. If having with shrimp add now

8. Add the raw shrimp and bring to a simmer for three minutes more

9. You can add in a several dashes of sriracha or your favorite hot sauce here (optional)

10. When reduced slightly take off the heat

11. Whisk in 1/2 -3/4 cup of Reggiano Parmigiano

12. Pour pasta into a large serving bowl pour all but 1 cup of sauce over pasta

13. Sprinkle with Parmesan and red pepper flakes

14. Put the extra sauce in a canning jar and into frig for reheating the next day if you have any pasta left over which most likely won’t be the case

15. Or you can just pop it into the freezer for a nice little dish at a later date. Enjoy!