The Wedding Boom of 2021 & 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —After a year of postponed and downsized weddings, the wedding industry is seeing a surge of couples looking to plan 2021, 2022, and 2023 weddings. As a result, experts say the demand for venues, vendors, and goods such as flowers and attire has never been higher.

Joining us with details is Andrea Dilieto Zola, Founder of MBD Beauty.

Get Ready to Make Decisions:

With everything in high demand in the wedding boom, making decisions quickly is going to be important. “You shouldn’t be making rash decisions, as venues and vendors should still be vetted and fit what you’re looking for, but it’s more important than ever to act quickly because waiting can result in the loss of a good option and result in you having to search all over again or settle for something less,” she says. “If someone or something is the right fit, move forward, and by moving forward you’ll also be moving your planning forward too which is helpful during this impacted time.”

Prepare for Inflated Costs:

Given the fact that wedding purchases of all kinds are going to see a major increase and because so many vendors were pretty much out of work for the majority of 2020, couples should prepare for higher costs. It’s also worth mentioning that some wedding vendors were hit harder than others, namely wedding florists who were unable to access many flowers from both domestic and international farms. “With the large boom in weddings and massive demand for flowers, things are going to be more challenging for floral designers to procure and at a higher cost.” She urges couples to try and be flexible with their designers and their wedding vision to achieve the best prices for their wedding.

