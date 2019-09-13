The Westville Invitational coming to New Haven

Research shows that children who are involved in sports have stronger self-esteem and character.



But, sports can be expensive for parents, especially if there is more than on child in the family. That’s why the James Vick Foundation was started.



CEO Christian Vick and VP of Development Michele Dombrowski-Firine gives us the history behind the foundation.

You can be a part of The Westville Invitational on Sunday, September 15 on Boulevard Field on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard in New Haven from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.