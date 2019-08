Matilda The Musical is based on the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl is coming to Hamden.

Taya Diggs portrays the lead role of Matilda and Rachelle Ianniello who portrays Mrs. Wormwood speak to us about the musical.

The Whitney Players Theater Company will have the musical at Hamden High School Wednesday, August 7 through Friday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 p.m.