The Williams School celebrates 130 years of success, opens new athletic complex

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Williams School is celebrating 130 years and even amidst this pandemic, staff was able to forge ahead with it’s legacy—balancing academics, athletics and the arts to set students up for a lifetime of success.

“We’ve been very lucky at The Williams School to offer in-person learning for the entire year,” says Sharon Gaudreau, Assistant Head of School at the independent prep school. “We have continued to grow our buildings, our grounds, our students and we’ve remained very committed to our core values of scholarship, character and community.”

One new addition to the school grounds: a turf field.

“This past school year we forged ahead through the pandemic and we’ve got the brand new $1.5 million turf field built at the athletic complex,” explains Head of School Mark Fader. “The purpose for that is to obviously help attract and recruit families interested in athletics and academics.”

Families like the Delaurentis’. Heather’s son JD just graduated from Williams and her younger son is currently enrolled. She says they chose the school because of it’s blend of athletics, academics and the arts:

“The Connecticut College proximity is an unexplainable feeling. When your kids are in that environment surrounded by college students and the college campus, with the academics coupled with this turf which is incredible, it’s just a unique opportunity.”

JD was the first All American lacrosse player at Williams, and he says sports here have shaped who he is.

“I’ve had a great experience,” he says. “I’ve met a lot of great people and I’ve had a lot of good help from my teachers and sports have definitely taught me a lot about leadership.”

To learn about Fall enrollment and upcoming open houses, visit www.williamsschool.org.