The Wine Guy introduces Griffo Distillery in California

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new trend when it comes to spirits, small handcrafted distilleries producing Bourbons, Gins, Vodka.



Here to tell us all about it is the Wine Guy Gary Grunner, along with Jenny and Michael Griffo of Griffo Spirits!



The following are covered:

What is so special about the smaller distilleries?

How did you get into this business?

What do you produce?

Do you have a favorite cocktail that you mix?

Where do we find your products on the east coast?

What is the difference between buying a big-name vodka or gin, versus Griffo Spirits?

Griffo hand sanitizer

To learn more visit, www.griffodistillery.com.