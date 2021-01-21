The Wine Guy introduces Griffo Distillery in California

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a new trend when it comes to spirits, small handcrafted distilleries producing Bourbons, Gins, Vodka.

Here to tell us all about it is the Wine Guy Gary Grunner, along with Jenny and Michael Griffo of Griffo Spirits!

The following are covered:

  • What is so special about the smaller distilleries?
  • How did you get into this business?
  • What do you produce?
  • Do you have a favorite cocktail that you mix?
  • Where do we find your products on the east coast?
  • What is the difference between buying a big-name vodka or gin, versus Griffo Spirits?
  • Griffo hand sanitizer

To learn more visit, www.griffodistillery.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.