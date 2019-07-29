The Wine Guy Shares Book Club Wines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wine Guy, Gary Grunner shares with us two things great wines and books.

Here’s a fun twist on your book club. Travel through the pages with a glass of wine.

Think about where the book takes place. Is it in Italy? Tuscany? What would they be drinking?

Food – What type of foods are they eating in the books?

Characters – What type of characters? What do you think they would be drinking?

Year – When does the book take place?

Type of book – Is it fiction, nonfiction? Is it something really, serious?

Have fun taking your reading to another level and discovering new wines.