The Woof Gang Rescue is a place for dogs looking to find forever homes.

The founders of the Woof Gang Rescue Krystle Kaczynski and Sadie Bride along with Zucchini tell us all about their mission.

You can be apart of the next adoption event at Barks & Brews on Saturday, August 3 at Hop Culture Farms & Brew Company in Colchester from 12:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m.

There is a Yappy Hour Fundraiser at Butchers & Bakers in Farmington on Wednesday, August 21 from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.