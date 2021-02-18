The Writery Inc. Honoring Black History Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we recognize Black History month, it’s important to recognize contributions with Connecticut Connections.

Author Mary Romney who is affiliated with the Writery Inc. in Bloomfield, along with Vangella Buchanan joins us to discuss the book, titled “An Afro-Caribbean in the Nazi Era: From Papiamentu to German.”

This book is all about Mary Romney’s father:

Romeny’s father was one of the few Black people to be imprisoned in a Nazi concentration camp and survive to talk about it.

The uniqueness of my father’s World War II experience.

He was an Afro-Caribbean person from the island of St. Maarten in the Caribbean.

Her father’s experience was an example of an untold story that was only revealed because of oral history.

Learn more at www.thewriteryink.com/