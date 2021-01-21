The Writery Ink offers publishing services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Maybe in 2021 you have decided you’ve wanted to become an author, but you don’t know where to start or how to get your words on paper.

The Writery Ink can help, Owner Vangella Buchanan joins us with the details.

This unique business offers publishing services including editing, proofreading, book formatting, and ghostwriting services. Additionally, it showcases the works of local authors in its bookstore, as well as the work of bestselling and other authors. The business features a small gift shop and a gallery that sells the work of local artisans.

Learn more at www.thewriteryink.com.