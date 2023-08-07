NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you are looking to freshen up your home, changing the tile can be a great way to do it. But how do you choose the right tile? CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was able to get some great advice on this topic from Tile America Creative Director, Lana Camera.

It’s easy to become overwhelmed when trying to choose new tile, but Lana suggests starting with four simple steps. She says, “ First, start with going online. Get some inspirational photos, or a room scene, which can help us really get your style started. Also, bring in anything else that might help us. A pillow, a piece of art, anything that inspires you.” This gives Lana and her staff a better idea of how to guide their customers.

There are several factors that people should consider when picking out tile. Watch this interview, as Lana shares some of the reasoning behind the questions below, which she suggests you ask yourself, both before and during your visit to a Tile America showroom.

What is the scale I’m looking for? Will it fit right?

What kind of texture and color am I looking for?

Do I want the room to look larger?

Will there be spills or messes in the room where the tile is going?

What is my budget? (This may influence the style you choose.)

What are the measurements in the space I want to tile?

What kind of durability do I need? How much traffic is the tile going to get?

If you want to learn more, you can visit a Tile America showroom in person. Design consultation is free of charge. There are 7 locations in Connecticut, and you can also visit their website for inspiration, at: www.tileamerica.com

