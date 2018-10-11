CT STYLE

Tips on Protecting your Retirement Nest Egg

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:37 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 01:37 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us today is CEO, Michael Lehrhaupt of Strategies for Retirement to give you tips on how you can protect your retirement nest egg. 

The 4 major risks you need to be aware of are: 
1- Inflation 
2- Longevity
3- Market risk
4- Long Term Care

Strategies for Retirement's main focus is for their clients to protect their assets and income due to major financial market risk that they may face in the future. They are part of the BBB, National Ethics Association.

They're independently owned and operated and have 5 offices in the state of CT to help serve their clients.

To find a location near you visit, SafeMoneyrs.com/.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 