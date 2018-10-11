Tips on Protecting your Retirement Nest Egg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us today is CEO, Michael Lehrhaupt of Strategies for Retirement to give you tips on how you can protect your retirement nest egg.

The 4 major risks you need to be aware of are:

1- Inflation

2- Longevity

3- Market risk

4- Long Term Care

Strategies for Retirement's main focus is for their clients to protect their assets and income due to major financial market risk that they may face in the future. They are part of the BBB, National Ethics Association.

They're independently owned and operated and have 5 offices in the state of CT to help serve their clients.

