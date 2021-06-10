T&J IGA Supermarket celebrates 50 years in business

EAST HAVEN, Conn (WTNH)– Independently owned stores aren’t as common as they once were, but one East Haven grocery store is proud to be one of them. The owners of T&J IGA Supermarket are celebrating 50 years in business by showing appreciation to their loyal customers.

“We want to thank our customers so we have giveaways that we’re doing every single day, twice a day,” explains owner Donna Angeletti. “We have bigger raffle giveaways that are on the weekends, and we’re trying to make it as special as we can to celebrate the customers that have supported us for 50 years.”

Customer Betsey O’Keefe has been shopping at T&J for the 50 years it’s been in business, and says she always finds what she needs.

“I love it here. I know everybody. You know where everything is. Everyone is great to you. It’s my home away from home sometimes,” she said.

The celebration takes place June 4th through the 24th. To learn more, visit tandjsupermarket.com.