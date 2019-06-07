Today's Dish: it's National Donut Day!

Here's Today's Dish!

June 7th is National Donut Day. The observation dates back to 138 when the Salvation Army created it to honor women who volunteered.

If you can't get enough of the Obama's, here's how you can become more connected. The Former President and Former First Lady are teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts.

It's official: professional tennis is coming back to New Haven. The Oracle Challenger Series will play at the Connecticut Tennis Center in September of 2019.

If you're tired of ROBO calls, you could soon be fielding them less often. The FCC recently voted to give cell phone companies the ability to block the phony phone calls for their customers.