Today's Dish: it's National Donut Day!
Here's Today's Dish!
June 7th is National Donut Day. The observation dates back to 138 when the Salvation Army created it to honor women who volunteered.
If you can't get enough of the Obama's, here's how you can become more connected. The Former President and Former First Lady are teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts.
It's official: professional tennis is coming back to New Haven. The Oracle Challenger Series will play at the Connecticut Tennis Center in September of 2019.
If you're tired of ROBO calls, you could soon be fielding them less often. The FCC recently voted to give cell phone companies the ability to block the phony phone calls for their customers.
Latest Unusual Stories
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
More CT STYLE Stories
Video Center
-
Search of Farmington home of estranged husband in missing mother case expanded
The search continues for a missing mother of five from New Canaan, while her estranged husband's girlfriend was spotted at an Avon hotel after speaking with investigators.Read More »
-
School bus crash with minor injuries closes road in Guilford
A school bus crash with minor injuries closed a road in Guilford on Friday morning.Read More »
-
Couple says they fell ill at Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died
A Colorado couple claims they fell ill at the same Dominican Republic resort where three Americans died just five days apart last month.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.