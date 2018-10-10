Today's Dish: New Kids On The Block coming to a city near you
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Kids On The Block are going back on tour and they're bringing some 80's icons with them.
The tour heads to 53 cities including a stop at Mohegan Sun. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m.
Tom Cruise filming sequel to "Top Gun" in San Diego.The movie is scheduled for release in July 2019.
Facebook has said it wants to bring the world closer together and now, it's taking the next step. It wants to put a camera in your home that watched your every move.
It's releasing it's own smart speaker called the portal that will let you make video calls to other Facebook users.
Steve Daletas won 45th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a 2,170-pound pumpkin in Half Moon Bay, California.
