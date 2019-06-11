Today's Dish: seagull swipes sandwich
A California woman learned the hard way that seagulls are greedy. As she was taking a photo of her lobster roll in Maine, a seagull swooped down and took the whole sandwhich right out of her hand!
Bigseventravel.com released the top 50 sandwich spots in the U.S., and Connecticut made the list! Coming in at number 7, Meat & Co. in New Haven.
The song 'Old Town Road' has inspired a 4-year-old boy with Autism to speak. His mother says until about a week ago, he was mostly non-verbal. But the country/hip-hop hit inspired him to sing!
One officer in Minnesota helped an elderly woman with her lawn. After doing a welfare check, Officer Matt Siltala noticed the woman's grass was overgrown. That's when he decided to grab a mower and help her out.
TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER UPDATE
Wonderful Wednesday!! Close to a Washout Thursday. Better Friday. Super Saturday!!!Read More »
Digital Update for Tuesday evening
Digital Update for Tuesday evening:•Fotis Dulos bonds out of jail•One killed in Route 7 crash in New Milford•Lamont: UTC to hire 1,000 people at Pratt, keeps Otis in CTRead More »
Web Extra: Fotis Dulos returns to his Farmington home after posting bond; drone
News 8 captured drone footage of Fotis Dulos' Farmington home Tuesday, after he plead not guilty and posted his $500,000 bond. Fotis is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan. She has been missing for over two weeks.Read More »
