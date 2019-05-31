Today's Dish: 8 co-champions of Scripps National Spelling Bee
(WTNH) - Eight kids tied to win Scripps National Spelling Bee, each taking home the $50,000 prize.
Ryan and Teresa attempted to spell out some of the words that the winners had to spell during the competition.
More CT STYLE
Don't Miss
News 8 to provide live coverage…
This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
More CT STYLE Stories
Video Center
-
Holy Guacamole! Avozilla: the world's biggest avocado
Avocado lovers down under hit the jackpot.Read More »
-
Bill for PTSD coverage for police and firefighters move to Governor's desk
A bill that provides certain first responders with Post-Traumatic Stress benefits for up to one year is now headed to the Governor's desk.Read More »
-
Lawmakers to return to discussing bills and state budget on Monday
Lawmakers are getting their hands on the budget bill this evening ahead of the Monday session when debate on the two-year budget will start. If it passes, it would give them time to finish up a lot of other business over the last few days of the legiRead More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.