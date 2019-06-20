Today's Dish

Today's Dish: 'Avengers: Endgame' returning to theaters

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 02:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 02:10 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Marvel will release another version of 'Avengers: Endgame' to certain theaters next weekend.

'Avengers: Endgame' has already shot up to the second highest grossing film of all time, only behind 'Avatar.' The re-release could help put it over the top into first place. 

'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer donated to a cancer walk in Alex Trebek's name. 

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer. He has since said he's in near-remission.

A new study found women spent longer working, caring for their families and doing jobs around the house in 2018 than in previous years.

