Today's Dish: Happy Galentine's Day!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Today you should celebrate the gals in your life before it gets all lovely dovey tomorrow for Valentine's day.
Galentine's Day actually started eight years ago from an epsiode of Parks and Recreation. But its gaining a lot of attention as strong females are joining forces.
According to the National Retail Federation, fewer people are celebrating Valentine's Day. Only 51 percent of Americans reported that they planned to ring in the holiday.
Wire Fox Terrier, King wins the Westminster Dog Show. He's the 15th wire fox terrier to win best in show.
A growing number of parents are finding their little ones take on a British accent as a result of 'Peppa Pig.'
Not just the accent, but some parents are even saying that their kids are snorting at the end of sentences.
Disney released the first trailer for 'Frozen 2,' the sequel to 2013’s animated musical adventure Frozen.
Six-year-old Nick Trotter wrestles with adversity. Trotter was born with no feet a without a left hand.
His parents say his disability has never stopped him from doing things he loves, including multiple sports.
Wrestling is his latest passion and he's already pinned multiple opponents in tournaments. His parents say his determination and positivity is an inspiration.
