Today's Dish: It's National Hamburger Day!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Fire up the grill! It's National Hamburger Day! We eat more than 50 billion burgers each year.
The burger and bun combo account for almost half of all sandwiches sold in the U.S.
Relief Pitcher Oliver Perez stood on the mound in his socks waiting for new cleats.
Uber begins rideshare submarine service. Its teaming up with the Australian State of Queensland to launch Scuber.
Tours run from now until Tuesday, June 18. It costs $3,000 for two riders.
IHOP urges fans to find out what the "P" stands for next week. We will find out the answer on Monday, June 3.
More CT STYLE
Don't Miss
News 8 to provide live coverage…
This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
More CT STYLE Stories
Video Center
-
Today's Dish: First pitch at White Sox game hits camera man
An employee's first pitch at a White Sox game hit a camera man.Read More »
-
Tito's Handmade Vodka supports the Puerto Rican community
Tito's Handmade Vodka supports the Puerto Rican communityRead More »
-
Google Doodle Connecticut Winner
News 8 at NoonRead More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.