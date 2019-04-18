Today's Dish: It's National High Five Day!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - This is a fun day where you can “High Five” everyone that you see.
One woman in North Carolina has a very unigue method of tie-dyeing Easter eggs.
Polo Ralph Lauren unveils plastic bottle shirt. Polo is committed to removing at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans by 2025.
Disney has spent an estimated $200 million to promote the "Avengers: Endgame." It will hit April 26.
Big concerns about money problems in Hamden
Councilman Cory O'Brien said the Town of Hamden is running out of money to keep the fire station next to town hall running.Read More »
UPDATE: Sources with DEEP Confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive for rabies
Sources with DEEP confirm to News 8 tonight that the bobcat tested positive for rabies.Read More »
Like many things in life; it's all about the money
Governor Ned Lamont is shooting down the plan to send most of the new tax revenue from the legalization of marijuana to cities.Read More »
