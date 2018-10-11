Today's Dish: Live like a celebrity at the Mark Hotel Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The most expensive hotel room in the U.S. is at the Mark Hotel in New York and costs $75,000 a night.

The suite is 10,000 square feet and is located on both the 16th and 17th floors of the building.

It has five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and two wet bars. The living room has 26-foot ceilings and is large enough to be converted into a grand ballroom, if you need one.

There's also a 25-hundred square foot rooftop terrace with a view of Central Park.

Harry Potter-themed escape room returns to Raymond Library in East Hartford. The escape room was organized by librarians Sandy DiCicco and Rebecca Livaich.

Teams that solve the puzzle are rewarded with a photo in their Harry Potter-themed costumes.

A woman was booted from a Frontier flight for trying to bring her emotional support squirrel on board.

Squirrels or rodents of any kind are not allowed on Frontier flights. Airlines are starting to make clearer guidelines on what can be used as an emotional support animal after a lot of unusual animal encounters on flights.