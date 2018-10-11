Today's Dish

Today's Dish: Live like a celebrity at the Mark Hotel

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 01:48 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 01:48 PM EDT

Today's Dish: Live like a celebrity at the Mark Hotel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The most expensive hotel room in the U.S. is at the Mark Hotel in New York and costs $75,000 a night.

The suite is 10,000 square feet and is located on both the 16th and 17th floors of the building.

It has five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and two wet bars. The living room has 26-foot ceilings and is large enough to be converted into a grand ballroom, if you need one.

There's also a 25-hundred square foot rooftop terrace with a view of Central Park.

Harry Potter-themed escape room returns to Raymond Library in East Hartford. The escape room was organized by librarians Sandy DiCicco and Rebecca Livaich.

Teams that solve the puzzle are rewarded with a photo in their Harry Potter-themed costumes.

A woman was booted from a Frontier flight for trying to bring her emotional support squirrel on board.

Squirrels or rodents of any kind are not allowed on Frontier flights. Airlines are starting to make clearer guidelines on what can be used as an emotional support animal after a lot of unusual animal encounters on flights. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 