Today's Dish: Liver recipient in Hamden meets man who saved her life

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A heartwarming moment when a liver recipient meets young man who was her organ donor for the very first time.
Maddie Ricci from Hamden was diagnosed with lupus at 12 years old then six years later need of a liver transplant.
Her mom made a Facebook page called "Miracle for Maddie." Her prayers were answered by 22-year old Jalen Highsmith.
As Tiger Woods won his fifth Master's title on Sunday; a Connecticut native was right next to him for the comeback!
His caddie Joe Lacava born in Danbury raised in Newtown. He played on Newtown High School's golf team - then studied finance at Western Connecticut State University.
And after all these years - he's stuck with tiger - even through uncertain times. This was Woods' 15th major championship.
Samsung's foldable Galaxy phone pre-sales have begun. The $1,980 smartphone opens up into a tablet.
