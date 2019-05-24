Today's Dish: Memorial Day weekend travel record

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer. AAA estimates 37.6 million people will be on the road this holiday weekend.

WalletHub has released 2019 Memorial Day Facts. Here are the top Memorial Day weekend destinations:

5. Anaheim, California

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. New York, NY

1. Orlando, Florida

A lot of Americans will plan to have a barbecue over the holidays. According to WalletHub, here's the breakdown:

60% on Memorial Day Weekend

58% on Labor Day

45% on Father's DAy

34% on Mother's Day

It's a big shopping weekend. You can find 20 to 80 percent off on home goods and clothes. On average $486 will be spent.

There will be freebies and special discounts available to veterans and military personnel.

45 percent of Americans are likely to take adavantage of Memorial Day deals.