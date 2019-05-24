Today's Dish

Today's Dish: Memorial Day weekend travel record

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:56 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:56 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer. AAA estimates 37.6 million people will be on the road this holiday weekend.

WalletHub has released 2019 Memorial Day Facts. Here are the top Memorial Day weekend destinations:

5. Anaheim, California

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. New York, NY

1. Orlando, Florida

A lot of Americans will plan to have a barbecue over the holidays. According to WalletHub, here's the breakdown:

60% on Memorial Day Weekend

58% on Labor Day

45% on Father's DAy

34% on Mother's Day

It's a big shopping weekend. You can find 20 to 80 percent off on home goods and clothes. On average $486 will be spent.

There will be freebies and special discounts available to veterans and military personnel.

45 percent of Americans are likely to take adavantage of Memorial Day deals.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 