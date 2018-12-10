Today's Dish: Sally's Apizza Thanks New Haven!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - You don't want to miss this Sally's Apizza is giving away free pizzas to New Haven employees.
Sally's says they appreciate all of the hard work city employees, nurses, doctors, police and firefighters do everyday for the city.
The restaurant will hold another Give Back Day next Monday, December 17th.
A *big* opening night is just one day away..
The first performance of hamilton is at the bushnell tuesday in hartford. The last show is on sunday, december 30th.
With New Year's Eve around the corner and the majority of peope are spending up to two hundred dollars each on the occasion per year.
WalletHub released its report on 2018's Best Places for New Year's Eve Celebrations.
5. Las Vegas, NV
4. San Diego, CA
3. Atlanta, GA
2. Los Angeles, CA
1. New York, NY
