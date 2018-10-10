Today's Dish

Taylor Swift Rules at the American Music Awards

Oct 10, 2018

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The following is a list of this year's nominees and winners, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello led the night with four awards each.

Swift won Artist of the Year. The award made her the only female artist to have won 22. Swift beat Whitney Houston's record of 21.

Six contestants will confront their own fears when they compete in the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags New England on Saturday, October 13.

Carlos Mateo of Meriden and Stacy Wirzulis of Windsor will look to complete the challenge and win $300, two 2019 Gold Season Passes, two 2019 Dining Season Passes, two Fright Fest Passes for the haunted houses and the coffin!

The participants will be given ample breaks and meals will be provided.

