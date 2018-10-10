Today's Dish: Taylor Swift Rules at the American Music Awards
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The American Music Awards were held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
The following is a list of this year's nominees and winners, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello led the night with four awards each.
Swift won Artist of the Year. The award made her the only female artist to have won 22. Swift beat Whitney Houston's record of 21.
