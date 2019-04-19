Today's Dish: Tensions run high between meteorologists

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Jimmy Kimmel highlights feud between Mississippi meteorologists.

WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan snapping his fingers to fellow meteorologist John Dolusic during storm coverage.

A photo shoot is going viral and inspiring girls around the world. A mother from Alabama wanted to show that girls don't have to choose between sparkles and sports!

She took pictures of her eight-year-old daughter, Paislee in fancy dresses wearing cleats - and surrounded by softball gear.

The message and photos going viral. They've been shared more than 180,000 times.

An adult Easter egg hunt features big ticket prizes in Texas. Thousands raced in the dark to get as many eggs as possible.

While most are filled with candy, there are just two golden tickets. Those golden tickets are then turned in for huge prizes like video games, laptops and even big screen televisions.

In Michigan, 5-year-old boy calls 911 because he had a craving for McDonald's early Sunday morning, but his Grandma was sleeping.

The dispatcher reached out to police officer Dan Patterson. Patterson went to the home to make sure everything was okay and brought Iziah McDonald's.