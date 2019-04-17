Today's Dish: Time's 100 most influential people issue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The essence of the TIME 100, the annual list of artists, activists, leaders and visionaries who have impacted the world.
This year’s edition has six covers, featuring Oh, Pelosi, Mohamed Salah, Taylor Swift, Gayle King and Dwayne Johnson.
"Billboard Dad" in New Jersey sends his thanks with a billboard of his own.
Beyonce's new Netflix documentary, 'Homecoming' is available on Wednesday. It focuses on her 2018 performance at Coachella. It will include interviews and candid, behind-the-scenes footage.
A Nebraska cellist volunteers to perform at shelter for dogs.
