Today's Dish: Tony Soprano's house hits the market

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Tony Soprano's house is now on the market. The New Jersey mansion is listed for $3.4 million. 

It is National Egg Day on Monday, June 3rd!

It is also National Leave Work Early Day. 

The Jeopardy winner has donated $10,000 to charity. 

Four new Harry Potter e-books are set to be released. 


 

