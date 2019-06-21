Today's Dish: 'Toy Story 4' opening weekend to be best in franchise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - 'Toy Story 4' is estimated to make $149 million domestically in its first three days, which would top 'Toy Story 3's debut of $110 million.

It’s National Selfie Day! According to the Library of Congress, a photographer named Robert Cornelius took the first selfie in 1839. Back then of course it wasn't called a selfie.

It might have felt like summer for the last few weeks. But June 21 is the official start of summer and the summer solstice.

It is considered the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.