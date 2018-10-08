Today's Dish

Today's Dish: "Venom" set an October debut record

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 05:27 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 05:27 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Sony's creature feature "Venom" took the top spot at the box office this weekend.

Starring Tom Hardy and based on the comic book of the same name, the flick made an estimated $80-million dollars in the U.S.

That was enough to set a new record for best October weekend box office. "A Star is Born" came in at number two. The latest remake of the 1930's classic, which stars Lady Gaga in her first major feature role, exceeded expectations by taking in nearly $43 million.

A man gave life-saving CPR to a squirrel he hit with his car. Police body cameras caught him in action.

Banksy's 'Girl With Balloon' painting 'self-destructs' moments after being sold for $1.4 million at auction.

Experts say the student could raise the price of the painting by $5 million.

One of the best rivalries in sports. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees go head to head in the Bronx!

We're counting down to this year's American Music Awards -- now just one day away. Your favorite artists set to take the stage. The all-star roster ready to make it a night to remember.  

