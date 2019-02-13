CT STYLE

Today's Living Local Deal: Feel the Love Girls Rising Benefit Concert

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 01:35 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 01:44 PM EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Today's Living Local Deal is to a benefit concert coming to Connecticut. You can get half off $50 tickets, meet and greet and backstage access. 

Band Members from Antigone Rising Nini Camps, Kristen Henderson, and Cathy Henderson are putting on the Feel The Love Benefit Concert on Friday, February 15 at Norwalk Music Hall at Norwalk City Hall 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30pm
VIP Artist Meet & Greet 7:00pm
Young Musicians, Singers & Songwriters 7:30pm
Antigone Rising 8:15pm

Antigone Rising is putting on a concert to benefit the LGBTQ community. Antigone Rising's mission is to inspire young girls and LGBT youth to pursue non-traditional career paths and educate all kids that it's ok to play, think, act, and BE DIFFERENT!

