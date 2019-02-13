Today's Living Local Deal: Feel the Love Girls Rising Benefit Concert
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Today's Living Local Deal is to a benefit concert coming to Connecticut. You can get half off $50 tickets, meet and greet and backstage access.
Band Members from Antigone Rising Nini Camps, Kristen Henderson, and Cathy Henderson are putting on the Feel The Love Benefit Concert on Friday, February 15 at Norwalk Music Hall at Norwalk City Hall 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30pm
VIP Artist Meet & Greet 7:00pm
Young Musicians, Singers & Songwriters 7:30pm
Antigone Rising 8:15pm
Antigone Rising is putting on a concert to benefit the LGBTQ community. Antigone Rising's mission is to inspire young girls and LGBT youth to pursue non-traditional career paths and educate all kids that it's ok to play, think, act, and BE DIFFERENT!
