1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Today’s Dish: Garth Brooks going on tour

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

Garth Brooks plans to tour seven different dive bars around the country to promote his newest song.

The tour will start on Monday, July 15, with a show in Chicago. He didn’t say the exact location or reveal the other cities he’ll visit during the Sunday night announcement on Facebook.

The tour will promote his collaboration with Blake Shelton, titled “Dive Bar.”

A new optical illusion is doing the rounds on Twitter after one user posted an image of a car door that looks like a stormy beach.

Happy birthday, Alelia Murphy! The oldest woman in the United States turned 114 on July 6.

On the menu for her birthday party are gold cupcakes and southern comfort food.

Murphy was born in North Carolina in 1905. The average wage in the U.S. was 22 cents per hour when Theodore Roosevelt was president.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.