Crews are putting the finishes touches on Hollywood Boulevard. The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre on ABC at 8:00 p.m.

Astronaut Christina Koch lands back on Earth after a record-breaking 328 days in space.

Mystic Aquarium releases punny Valentine’s Day cards featuring aquatic species.

The cards include messages like “You are ‘shrimply’ the best,” “Valentine, I’m stuck on you,” and “I’m glad you’re a friend and not an anemone.”