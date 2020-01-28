Today’s Dish: 2020 Grammy Awards Wrap

A powerful night at the Grammys where the stars honored Kobe Bryant in the Staples Center. The arena Kobe called home for so many years.

But it was Billie Eliish’s big night making history sweeping the four biggest categories of the show: Song, Record, Album and Best New Artist.

The second artist in Grammy history ever to do so and first female.

If you went to the movies this weekend, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ takes the number one spot at the box office. Critics and fans are loving the third film in the series Bringing in more than $62 million.

Rounding out the top three spots, ‘1917’ it’s the historical drama’s fourth week in a row in a top spot.

The World War One drama crosses the $100-million mark with a $15.8 million dollar.

The kid-friendly adventure ‘Dolittle’ starring Robert Downey Jr. came in third with $12.5.

9-year-old artist Benjamin Russo creates portrait of John Cena with 750 Rubik's cubes.

80 invasive snakes caught in Florida’s Python Bowl. The annual event is an effort to reduce the invasive species’ impact on native wildlife.