Today’s Dish: 2021 Golden Globe Awards

(WTNH) — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the 2021 Golden Globes.

The announcement comes less than a week after Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 awards for the fifth time. The 2021 ceremony doesn’t have a set date yet.

Fey and Poehler hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015. When the duo hosted the Globes in 2013, the night received the biggest ratings for the program in six years.

Popeyes gives ‘Family Feud Canada’ contestant $10,000 worth of food after her wrong answer goes viral.

The question, “Name Popeye’s favorite food?” “Chhhiiicckkeennn,” she said confidently before breaking out a little dance that makes the video truly something special.

Unfortunately for her, the questioners weren’t asking about Popeye’s fast food restaurant that’s been on everybody’s lips for the past year over its wildly popular chicken sandwich.

They meant the Popeye who’s a Sailor Man and loves spinach. But, although the answer cost her team the top prize during the game, Popeyes is getting in on the fun, offering her $10,000 worth of chicken.

Teenager discovers planet during summer internship with NASA. 17-year-old Cukier detected what appeared to be an aomaly in the movement of stars within a particular solar system.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominees in 24 categories.

‘Joker’ the controversial drama about the mentally ill Batman villain that sparked backlash with its realistic depictions of extreme violence leads with 11 nods.

Three films were close behind with 10 nominations: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘The Irishman,’ and ‘1917.’

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, February 9, airing on News 8.