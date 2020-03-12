Today’s Dish: Adam Sandler cancels March tour dates

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Covid-19 is forcing Adam Sandler to postpone his tour dates for March, including a show that was set for the Mohegan Sun Arena. The comedian made the announcement on his twitter page. He was scheduled to be at Mohegan Sun on March 20.

Disney fans, attention if you can travel, you might want to mark July 18 on your calendars. That is when Disney has announced their Anaheim, California park is set open. The new Avengers campus this summer.

It is National Girl Scouts Day, today we celebrate them for much more than bringing cookies into our neighborhoods. The Girl Scouts of America was founded on March 12, 1912.

Broadway show tickets are down to $50 for performances today through March 29.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon are among the many shows that will be taping without an audience.

We first met Mulan in 1998 as a Blockbuster animated movie but, now in 2020 she is back in a live action film. Mulan will be in theaters March 27.