Today’s Dish: Alexa making changes

Alexa can now provide severe weather alerts and can send information about your commute directly to your phone.

Its also upgrading its news and information features. Customers can stay up to date on election 2020 and watch NBA highlights on any Alexa-enabled device with a screen.

Google will discontinue John Legend’s celebrity cameo voice this month. The company announced on twitter that the singer’s voice will soon disappear from the app.

Legend was added to the roster of celebrities to make google voice cameos in April 2019.

Taika Waititi is making two “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” animated series for Netflix.

Sheriff’s office in Texas honors deputy with 74 years of experience protecting and serving.