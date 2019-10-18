Today’s Dish: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ being honored

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the highest-grossing film ever. Nearly $2.8 billion worldwide.

The Hollywood Film Awards will honor ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on November 3 in Beverly Hills.

NASA makes history with its first all-female spacewalk. Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir left the the International Space Station for six-and-a-half hours.

It will be the 221st spacewalk to support the station, but the first with exclusively female astronauts.

They will replace a battery unit that never came back on after new lithium-ion batteries were installed on October 11.

Blue Bell releases its Christmas Cookies ice cream early. The dessert is a combination of sugar-cookie ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies.

Every year, the lamp posts in Essex take on a new life during the scarecrow festival.