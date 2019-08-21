Today’s Dish: Beat the heat this summer

The federal government offering some air conditioning tips have set off a big debate on the internet.

Energy star recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer. They say it should be at 85 degrees when you aren’t home.

When you are sleeping you should have it set at 82 degrees.

Thanksgiving may still be three months away, but experts say now is the time to start making your travel plans especially if you want to save a few bucks.

Consumer Reports says you can find the lowest holiday airfares if you book travel before early September.

It also reports that flexibility can help when searching for inexpensive fares. For instance, returning on a Tuesday or Wednesday can help keep prices down.

A study suggests people who use more emojis get more dates. Their findings found that emojis help potential partners maintain a connection beyond the first date.

Get ready to re-enter the Matrix. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are coming back.

Reeves and Moss will return as “Neo” and “Trinity” in a fourth “Matrix” movie. Filming could begin early next year.

The three previous films have earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

The first “Matrix” had its 20th anniversary this year, marked by special screenings at select AMC locations starting on August 30.