Today’s Dish: Ben & Jerry’s unveils “Netflix Chill’d” ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s new flavor is a peanut butter ice cream with salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies chunks, and the tub’s design features three cows sitting on a sofa.

This a way to treat yourself to “Netflix Chill’d” ice cream and binge-watching their favorite Netflix show.

‘Rise of Skywalker’ stars Kelly Marie Tran and Naomi Ackie visited Johnson Space Center in Houston, to chat with the Expedition 61 crew, and play them music from the new film.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir have been working hard prepping for Monday’s space walk, so they’ll relax this weekend and watch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with the rest of the crew.

Happy birthday to the lovely and ageless Betty White! The actress and American icon is 98 years young.

Her first big role came in the 70’s, when she appeared first as a guest star and soon after as a series regular — on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

However, she’ll forever be known as the cute, funny, simpleton from St. Olaf, Minnesota: Rose on “The Golden Girls.”

She’s been nominated for 21 prime-time Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award and in December 2013 she earned the Guinness World record for longest TV career for a female entertainer In her over 70 years in show business.