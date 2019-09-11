Today’s Dish: Boy gets huge hugs from classmates

Young boy receives warm welcome from classmates after surviving Hurricane Dorian.

The 3-year-old Makai and his mom, Capron, were visiting family in the Bahamas when the storm hit. They rode it out at her grandparents’ house.

Then on Friday, after waiting 13 hours in line, Capron and Makai were able to get on a cruise ship back to the United States.

Apple rolled out its latest batch of gadgets on Tuesday. The tech giant unveiled three new phones.

They also rolled out a new apple watch, budget iPad and some new subscription services.

Madonna doesn’t want concert-goers to use smart devices at her shows.

Fans who go to a concert will be required to put their phones in pouches ahead of the event.

Anyone who is caught using their devices during the show will be shown the door. Tickets for Madonna’s “Madame x” tour go on sale Friday.

Viola Davis is the next international spokeswoman for L’Oreal. Starting in October, Davis will appear on TV, digital and print campaigns for L’Oréal Paris’ age perfect line.