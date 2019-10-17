Today’s Dish: Celebrate National Pasta Day

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s National Pasta Day! We hope you’re celebrating!

In the LaBarbera and Dufour family, we’re so lucky to have Grandma Mary’s makes homemade fettuccine. It’s a labor of love, it takes all day  but were all so appreciative of it!

A poll by Three Bridges found:

  • 75% of people eat pasta at least once a week
  • More than one 1 in 20 people eat pasta daily
  • Only 2.8% of people say they never eat pasta

Jennifer Aniston breaks Guinness World Record garnering one million followers faster than anyone ever.

Identical twin babies were delivered by identical twin nurses at a Georgia hospital.

Nike announces new restock and release for Kyrie 5 ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ sneakers.

LEGO unveils new dinosaur fossils set for $60. The 910 piece set lets you build your own brick-based museum display.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.