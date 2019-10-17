Today’s Dish: Celebrate National Pasta Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s National Pasta Day! We hope you’re celebrating!

In the LaBarbera and Dufour family, we’re so lucky to have Grandma Mary’s makes homemade fettuccine. It’s a labor of love, it takes all day but were all so appreciative of it!

A poll by Three Bridges found:

75% of people eat pasta at least once a week

More than one 1 in 20 people eat pasta daily

Only 2.8% of people say they never eat pasta

