Today’s Dish: Celebrating the Holidays on CT Style

It’s the most wonderful time of the year or at least it can be, depending on where you celebrate Christmas.



Here’s a list of the top places for Christmas celebrations from WalletHub:

5. Chicago

4. Pittsburgh

3. New York

2. Orlando

1. Atlanta

It’s also the the most expensive time of the year. A new survey finds holiday spending is expected to be higher this year compared to last year.

Holiday spending is expected to reach $730 billion. The average person plans to spend $1,047.83.

If you’re trying to steer clear of shopping debt this holiday season. Experts say create a budget for each person on your list.

According to the National Retail Federation, the top gifts are clothing, gift card, toys and books.