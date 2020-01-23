Breaking News
Today’s Dish: Dave Matthews Band tour this summer

The Dave Matthews Band kicks off its summer tour with two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on June 16 and June 17.

They last performed at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2018. Tickets go on sale next month.

Orlando Bloom will voice Prince Harry in upcoming animated comedy called, ‘The Prince’ about the royal family.

Nine-month-old Blakely took a few licks of her dad’s ice cream cone, and promptly decided she wanted it all for herself. This video is going viral.

Celebrate National Pie Day today by baking a sweet or savory pie for family or friends. 

Jelly Belly Sparkling Water hitting store shelves. It will be available in eight flavors to start including orange sherbet, Pina Colada, and pink grapefruit, just to name a few.

