Today’s Dish: Disney announce major overhaul for Epcot

Two attractions at Disney will help reinvent Epcot: “Guardians of the Galaxy Ride” and a “Moana” Experience.

Those are just the company wants the new upgrades to be the largest transformation of a park in Disney’s history.

A Mary Poppins attraction and an overhaul to the iconic spaceship earth ride are also in the works. Marvel is also expected to play a bigger role in Disney theme parks as well.

No word on when some of the attractions will be complete. But Disney’s 50th anniversary is October 1.

A new trailer released for live-action “Lady and the Tramp.” The remake will showcase some of the original’s most beloved scenes, including the moment the dogs share a romantic bowl of spaghetti.

The film will also include two original songs from the 1955 animated classic, as well as a reinvention of “The Siamese Cat Song,” which was criticized for a controversial portrayal of Asian culture.

The film will debut on Disney’s new streaming service Disney plus on November 12.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted his summer 2019 playlist. Among the artists who made the list are Drake, Rihanna, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, the Rolling Stones and the Black Keys.

KFC has avoided the chicken sandwich war, but it’s latest menu item could be a rival. The mac and cheese bowl with friend popcorn chicken was added to $5 fill up menu.

A driver of Tesla caught on video asleep at the wheel on Los Angeles freeway.