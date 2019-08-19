Today’s Dish: Disney offering cheaper tickets

Disney World now offering ‘Mid-Day Magic’ tickets for afternoon and evening visitors.

Guests can gain entry after 12:00 p.m. Tickets are available for use on or before December 15, 2019.

A new smart bed designed for the ultimate TV binge-watching experience. The bed features an HD projector, a 70-inch screen, along with a built-in sound system and speakers.

A new study by the job search company ‘Monster’ says 8 out of 10 people have cried at work. The study found 45 percent admitted to crying because of their bosses or co-workers.

A Husband Calling Contest held at the Iowa State Fair. Dena Wright won first place.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries Lauren Hashian overlooking the ocean in Hawaii on Sunday.

It’s National Potato Day! About 44 billion pounds of potatoes are harvested in the U.S. each year.

A woman thought she had kidney stones gives birth to triplets in South Dakota.